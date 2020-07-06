'Blade Runner' opening redone with aerials of illegal Los Angeles fireworks

Fireworks are illegal in Los Angeles, but that doesn't stop the whole city from shimmering with home-grown displays on July 4. Thanks to a recut by Mike Dent , KTLA's viral footage of this year's especially impressive showing looks a lot like the classic Blade Runner opening.

