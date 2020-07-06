/ Andrea James / 3:51 pm Mon Jul 6, 2020

'Blade Runner' opening redone with aerials of illegal Los Angeles fireworks

Fireworks are illegal in Los Angeles, but that doesn't stop the whole city from shimmering with home-grown displays on July 4. Thanks to a recut by Mike Dent, KTLA's viral footage of this year's especially impressive showing looks a lot like the classic Blade Runner opening.

Here's the original for comparison:

 

Image: Vimeo / Mach_Dent via KTLA