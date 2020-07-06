/ Mark Frauenfelder / 1:02 pm Mon Jul 6, 2020

Ed Emberly's drawing books are fun for everyone

Jerry Seinfeld once quipped "There's no such thing as fun for the whole family." He probably wouldn't have changed his mind after seeing Ed Emberley's series of simple step-by-step instructional drawing books, but I happen to think they are fun for the whole family. I've owned his books for years, and they are a constant source of enjoyment and inspiration for me and for my daughters. You can apply Emberly's technique of taking simple shapes and building on them, not only in the step-by-step instructions in his books, but in your own creations as well. The more you study his work, the more you can use it in your own style.