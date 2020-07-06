Ed Emberly's drawing books are fun for everyone

Jerry Seinfeld once quipped "There's no such thing as fun for the whole family." He probably wouldn't have changed his mind after seeing Ed Emberley's series of simple step-by-step instructional drawing books , but I happen to think they are fun for the whole family. I've owned his books for years, and they are a constant source of enjoyment and inspiration for me and for my daughters. You can apply Emberly's technique of taking simple shapes and building on them, not only in the step-by-step instructions in his books, but in your own creations as well. The more you study his work, the more you can use it in your own style.

How to draw natural history specimens In this segment from the 1980s Australian television program Curiosity Show, the host shows you how to make accurate drawings of natural history specimens using graph paper. You place the specimen (in this case, a spider) on a piece of graph paper. Then you use another sheet of graph paper to draw the spider, using […] READ THE REST

This cheap set of 50 colored pencils helps me pass the time I have been learning to draw with this set of affordable colored pencils! With the help of YouTube and this set of colored pencils, I am trying once again to draw a monkey that doesn’t end up looking like a penis. Thats just how they look to me, but I swear its a monkey. I […] READ THE REST

You can get a Philips Momentum 43-inch LED 4K monitor for about $500 This is truly a golden age for fans of a big ginormous TV screen. Not too long ago, to buy a television over 40 inches usually meant wheeling one of those massive Mitsubishi or Toshiba projection monoliths into your home, consuming a vast portion of any room at a cost of potentially $7,000 to $8,000. […] READ THE REST

This training package will have you using all of Microsoft Office like a boss Nearly 30 years after it started its run as the most dominant productivity software ever created, the Microsoft Office suite of programs are now virtually synonymous with personal computing. From its days bundled with Windows to its current life as Office 365 cloud-based apps, there’s no reason to think perennial hits like Word, Excel and […] READ THE REST