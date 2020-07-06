Ennio Morricone, 1928-2020

Morricone in Cannes, 2012. Photo: Georges Biard (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Italian composer Ennio Morricone is dead at 91.

Morricone acquired fame scoring Westerns but transcended genre to become one of the world's masters of the form.

"His music was always outstanding," writes Hans Zimmer, "and done with great emotional fortitude and great intellectual thought."