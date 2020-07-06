/ Rob Beschizza / 9:32 am Mon Jul 6, 2020

Kanye not actually running for president yet

Photo: David Shankbone (CC BY 3.0)

Kanye West announced this weekend that he's running for president, winning the immediate endorsement of billionaire socialite Elon Musk. It turns out, however, that West has filed none of the paperwork required to do so. So as of now, it's just a dream—or a stunt.

it's unclear whether West is really running.

He does not appear to have registered his name with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) for November's election. The closest name the FEC database shows is a candidate called "Kanye Deez Nutz West", who filed their papers with the Green Party in 2015 under the address "1977 Golddigger Avenue, Suite Yeezus" and appears to have raised no money.