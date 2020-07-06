LA cityscape with fireworks goes full Blade Runner

Government safety video reminds us that fireworks are no joke This new safety video put out by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows the many ways fireworks can spoil your Fourth of July. But, as you’re probably aware, it’s good advice for any ol’ night these days. In my Bay Area neighborhood, we’ve been hearing bottle rockets in the morning and M-80s at night. […] READ THE REST

Cannabis dispensary giving free CBD dog treats to reduce fireworks anxiety The Toledo Hemp Dispensary in Ohio is offering free CBD dog treats this week to help reduce animal anxiety triggered by fireworks. Every treat contains 10 milligrams of CBD. Good for the dogs and for the business, it seems. “Most people come back every year and tell their friends so they come and try it,” […] READ THE REST

Pandemic-frazzled dog goes on anti-fireworks rant As many parts of the United States have seen huge upticks in spontaneous evening fireworks, one anxiety-filled dog has finally had enough in this cute Late Show cold open. READ THE REST

This training package will have you using all of Microsoft Office like a boss Nearly 30 years after it started its run as the most dominant productivity software ever created, the Microsoft Office suite of programs are now virtually synonymous with personal computing. From its days bundled with Windows to its current life as Office 365 cloud-based apps, there’s no reason to think perennial hits like Word, Excel and […] READ THE REST

These 10 accessories can instantly change your selfie or video streaming game Photography isn’t just about lighting and composition anymore, especially when you’re shooting with your smartphone. While a wealth of expertise can absolutely help you grab better images, sometimes it’s just about having a great light or an amazing smoothing gimbal to instantly elevate your Instagram pics and other social videos from meh to standout. To […] READ THE REST