/ Gareth Branwyn / 8:55 am Mon Jul 6, 2020

LA cityscape with fireworks goes full Blade Runner

Video editor Matt Dent posted this video to Twitter showing the LA skyline on July 4th, fireworks ablaze, to the tune of Vangelis' 1982 Blade Runner soundtrack.

The footage was from KTLA.

More LA as real-world Blade Runner. [H/t Laurie Fox]