Toddler picks up snake instead of stick while playing fetch with its dog

YIKES! This video starts off wholesome enough, just a little boy named Asher learning to play fetch with the family dog. But then he picks up a big ol' SNAKE instead of a stick! Thankfully, no one was hurt, not even the snake.

