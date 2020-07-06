/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 3:52 pm Mon Jul 6, 2020

Toddler picks up snake instead of stick while playing fetch with its dog

YIKES! This video starts off wholesome enough, just a little boy named Asher learning to play fetch with the family dog. But then he picks up a big ol' SNAKE instead of a stick! Thankfully, no one was hurt, not even the snake.

(Neatorama)

screengrab via ViralHog