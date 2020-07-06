VFX student's TikTok superhero reel catches the eye of Disney's Bob Iger

Georgia State University student Julian Bass made a fun reel of his visual effects work on TikTok, showing him transforming into his favorite superheroes: a Jedi, Ben 10, and Spider-Man. He then posted the video on Twitter with the message, "if y’all can retweet this enough times that Disney calls, that’d be greatly appreciated." Well, on the very same day, Disney's Executive Chairman Bob Iger responded with, "The world’s gonna know your name!!!" No word on whether the two are talking but the video has been viewed over 22M times since July 2 when it was first posted. I'm guessing it won't be long before someone hires him.
Disney’s Splash Mountain ride, based on their racially offensive 1946 film Song of the South — a controversial (not to mention seriously boring) movie that featured the popular song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” — is finally changing its tune. Motivated by a change.org petition that 20,000 people signed, its new theme will revolve around last scenes from The […]
A San Diego-based Disney fan has made “happy haunts materialize” on his Animal Crossing: New Horizons island. Player Weary Bones (who goes by the Twitter handle @capuchinokappu) has re-created the experience of the Haunted Mansion as his in-game home, and it’s nothing short of A-MAZING. It must have taken him weeks to make this. The […]
Orange County, Florida police arrested Richard J. McGuire, 42, who had been illegally camping on the abandoned “Discovery Island” at Disney World. All Disney parks are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, besides, Discovery Island has become overgrown and the structures decayed since it closed as an attraction in 1999. (Above is 2017 video […]
