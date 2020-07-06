Video: Massive fireball tearing through Tokyo sky caught on camera

This bright meteor shot through the sky Thursday morning, which ended with an explosive bang according to some witnesses.

From The Japan Times:

Social media came alive after the 2:30 a.m. sightings, with many people saying they heard a large bang. Some said they mistook the sound for noise made by neighbors.

“I thought a person living (in the condo) above knocked down a shelf,” wrote one Twitter user, while another said, “I thought my child sleeping on the second floor fell out of bed.”

Others witnessed the sky suddenly light up.

Daichi Fujii, a curator at Hiratsuka City Museum in Kanagawa Prefecture, captured the fireball with a camera installed at his home in Hiratsuka. It crossed the northern sky from west to east, he said.