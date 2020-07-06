Video: Massive fireball tearing through Tokyo sky caught on camera

A massive boom heard Wednesday night over Puget Sound on the northwestern coast of Washington was most likely an exploding meteor. Or that’s what They want us to believe anyway. The American Meteor Society registered a dozen reports. Video above. Keep your eyes on the upper left of the frame. “The more I read the […]
This year’s episode of the grand meteor shower the Leonids will peak on Monday morning before dawn. The meteors are bits of debris dropping off the comet Tempel-Tuttle that intersects Earth’s orbit every November. Unfortunately, it may be tough to see many shooting stars because activity this year will be low and the waning gibbous […]
The Perseid meteor shower peaked last night (8/13) but you’ll still be able to spot them streaking across the sky through August 24. The meteors are particles left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle. From NASA’s Perseids page: How to Observe Perseids If it’s not cloudy, pick an observing spot away from bright lights, lay on […]
