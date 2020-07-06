Watch this antkeeper deal with a major fire ant breech in his home

Mikey from Ants Canada woke up one day to his worst nightmare: his fire ants had escaped from their enclosure. Watch how he corrals all the escapees and manages to return most of them alive.

His investigation showed that they had escaped from a module he made himself. Oops! Turns out you can safely pick up ants with two paintbrushes, but for a bunch of escaped ants, a small hand-held vacuum can come in handy.

Regular viewers know that this colony has been plotting this escape for years:

Better luck next time, ants!

Image: YouTube / Ants Canada