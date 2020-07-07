Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian premier Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus after falling ill with symptoms typical of Covid-19.

Bolsonaro regularly downplayed the risks of the virus, comparing it to the common cold, and Brazil soon became an infection hotspot with the world's highest tally of reported cases outside the U.S. A new surge of infections was reported two weeks ago, but officials continued to claim it was under control.

Though his illness was reported yesterday and described by a regional CNN affiliate as Covid, official confirmation came only this morning after he took an antibody test, reportedly his fourth.

"Because we have a more tropical climate we've almost reached the end or it's already over," Bolsonaro said in March, of the pandemic. "The virus doesn't spread as fast in warm climates like ours."

Recent people in close contact with Bolsonaro include the U.S. ambassador, reports the BBC, who will now also undergo testing.