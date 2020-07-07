Fair food fix: California county fair hosts drive-thru events

The Marin County Fair in San Rafael, California is closed due to COVID restrictions but that isn't stopping them from offering deep-fried everything (and more!) at two special drive-thru events. On the weekends of July 10-12 and 17-19, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., they'll be serving "giant corndogs, three flavors of funnel cake, cotton candy, candy apples, caramel apples, churros, kettle corn, caramel corn, lemonade, strawberry lemonade, and more" to properly masked customers in vehicles.
The menu will be made available on the fair’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
The fair food booths will be in the parking lot of the Marin Veterans' Memorial Auditorium facing Civic Center Drive. To order food, customers will line up in their cars on Avenue of the Flags and be directed through the parking lot, where they will be greeted by an employee who will take their order and collect payment. To ensure the safety of guests and staff, customers will be asked to remain in their vehicles; the process will be much like a restaurant drive-through experience.
image via Marin County Fair
I’m no futurist but I think I’ve spotted the future of beverage-dispensing devices. Marin County Fair vendor Phil’s Lemonade is selling lemonade-filled (philled?) jetpacks for $19.99 a pop. Phil’er up! Previously: Deep-fried filet mignon, spaghetti donuts, and “unicorn-specific” foods debut at the San Diego County Fair photo by Rusty Blazenhoff
