Great deal on 25-DVD set for The Twilight Zone: The Complete Series

In 1987 I subscribed CBS Video Library's Twilight Zone episodes on VHS cassettes. Once a month, I'd get a cassette with four-half episodes on it. It cost $29.95 for each cassette. I used this inflation calculator and found out $29.95 a month is equivalent to $67.50 today! So after about three years, I'd spent $2,433.49 on the cassettes. I don't regret it, because it's a great show. Carla and I were excited every time a VHS sized cardboard box appeared in our mailbox.
Today I found out that you can buy 156 episodes on a 25 DVD set of the Twilight Zone for about the same price as one of the VHS tapes (even less than when adjusted for inflation). What a world!
You could actually watch a Tyrannosaurus Rex walk down your street right now. And no, this isn’t the latest Jurassic Park sequel. Of course, it isn’t real either, just a Google recreation of some pretty realistic looking dinosaurs transplanted right into any environment around you courtesy of augmented reality. Yet it’s just another example of […]
A guy on the Apple discussion forum started a thread titled, “Why do your Charger Cables have the lifespan of a housefly?” That question is probably enough to elicit a whole bunch of head nods from virtually everyone reading this, whether you’re an iPhone user, an Android owner or have virtually any device that needs […]
For all their power and capabilities, image editing software isn’t like sitting down to play a video game. You aren’t there to have fun. You’re likely looking to make a few minor tweaks to an image to make it ready to be shared, then you move on with satisfaction in a job well done. If […]