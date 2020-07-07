/ Rob Beschizza / 10:36 am Tue Jul 7, 2020

Harbor Fright: retailer recalls jack stands that replaced the last jack stands it recalled

In May, Harbor Freight recalled certain Pittsburgh-branded jack stands due to a defect in the ratchet that could lead to them collapsing under load. Unfortunately, some of the newer models have a welding defect, and are also being recalled. There is full list of the affected models.

The text of the recall is embedded below.