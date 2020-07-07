Opossums enjoy banana

This footage was not recorded in a Costco, is not of a furious unmasked meathead berating and threatening other shoppers, is not the subject of an investigation or likely to lead to disciplinary action and/or charges, but it does feature oppossums chomping on bananas.

Non-Euclidean game worlds Code Parade (also on itch.io) is developing a “hyperbolic” 3D game engine (download) where a line is not necessarily the shortest path between two places. I was impressed by the tunnels that are longer inside than outside, but the three-roomed house blew my mind. Can’t wait for the unsettling haunted-house games to come. See if […] READ THE REST

Right-wing media ran dozens of "Middle East hot takes" by fake authors A string of articles posted at conservative media outlets were exposed last night as the work of an influence network of fake personas, reports Adam Rawnsley at The Daily Beast. Some 90 items under 17 fictional bylines, some using photos of real peoples, were placed at sites including the Washington Examiner, Newsmax, RealClearPolitics and elsewhere. […] READ THE REST

Angry man screams and threatens shoppers at Florida Costco after mask request A man at was filmed Monday yelling and threatening shoppers at a Costco in Fort Myers, Florida, reportedly after an elderly woman asked him why he wasn’t wearing a mask. Clad in a “Running the world since 1776” tee shirt, the man puffs up his chest, balls his fists and yells “I FEEL THREATENED!” while […] READ THE REST

