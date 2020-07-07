/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:56 am Tue Jul 7, 2020

Republican Voters Against Trump use Reagan speech to slam Trump

As the name of their group suggests, Republican Voters Against Trump is a group of Republican voters against Trump. Today, they put out an anti-Trump advertisement that shows footage of Trump and his henchmen cozying up with dictators, gassing peaceful protesters, and engaging in other forms of Trumpian behavior that has almost been normalized by the Overton Window effect but is brought into stark contrast by a comparatively stirring and uniting speech by former President Ronald Reagan.

Image: Republican Voters Against Trump Twitter