The Lincoln Project's new video has just one goal -- to freak out Trump

Like a trailer to a psychological thriller along the lines of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation, in which a wire-tapping detective played by Gene Hackman struggles with mounting paranoia until he has a full-on break down, this Lincoln Project video goes beyond your usual anti-Trump ad. This one isn't for the Republicans against Trump, and it's not for waffling Independents. It's only for an audience of one -- Trump himself. Meant to goad, it's sure to exacerbate his already spiraling affliction with delusions and paranoia.
Products can often earn themselves a second life — and maybe even a far greater life — just by being super versatile. In 1943, naval engineer Richard James was working on building a meter to monitor power needs on a battleship. But when one of his springs fell, then “walked” across his desk, he was […]
A guy on the Apple discussion forum started a thread titled, “Why do your Charger Cables have the lifespan of a housefly?” That question is probably enough to elicit a whole bunch of head nods from virtually everyone reading this, whether you’re an iPhone user, an Android owner or have virtually any device that needs […]
For all their power and capabilities, image editing software isn’t like sitting down to play a video game. You aren’t there to have fun. You’re likely looking to make a few minor tweaks to an image to make it ready to be shared, then you move on with satisfaction in a job well done. If […]