The Lincoln Project's new video has just one goal -- to freak out Trump

Like a trailer to a psychological thriller along the lines of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation, in which a wire-tapping detective played by Gene Hackman struggles with mounting paranoia until he has a full-on break down, this Lincoln Project video goes beyond your usual anti-Trump ad. This one isn't for the Republicans against Trump, and it's not for waffling Independents. It's only for an audience of one -- Trump himself. Meant to goad, it's sure to exacerbate his already spiraling affliction with delusions and paranoia.

