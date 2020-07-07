This high-tech cycling mask is also a perfect and affordable social distancing option

Products can often earn themselves a second life — and maybe even a far greater life — just by being super versatile. In 1943, naval engineer Richard James was working on building a meter to monitor power needs on a battleship. But when one of his springs fell, then “walked” across his desk, he was both amused and inspired — and the Slinky was born.

The CompressMax Air Face Mask and Filter started life as a cycling covering for riders trying to block out harmful particulates as they pedaled. But now, the CompressMax is enjoying a second life as a well-constructed, efficient face mask in the age of COVID-19 and other airborne pathogens.

This mask is engineered for both comfort and function, covering both with flying colors. The CompressMax features dual respiration valves which allow users to breathe comfortably, reducing heat and moisture that can build up inside any mask.

The valves actually close on every inhale, then open as you exhale, assuring air only enters through the five-layer filtration system. And in addition to each PM2.5 activated carbon filter blocking out any particles over 2.5 microns in diameter, it’s also removable, so it can be washed and reused over and over.

The creators also took pains to make sure wearing the CompressMax was never a hassle, including ear straps that hold the mask in place without slippage and constant readjustment, even while running, skiing, working out, or yes, even biking.

The CompressMax also has an adjustable nose clip, which helps the mask actually shape itself to the individual contours of your face. While many masks pinch along the bridge of the nose, this clip fits firmly, yet snugly, so it won’t shift around and feel uncomfortable.

It’s also got a pair of easily adjustable Velcro straps that can fit around virtually any head size, so the mask will always feel like it was created just for you.

The Velcro Straps make it simple and easy to adjust the sizing of the mask. Fitting a head circumference size range from 21in to 25in (54cm to 64cm), we guarantee our mask will fit you just right.

Regularly $29.95, the Compress Max Air Face Mask and Filter is now $10 off, only $19.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.