WHO says 'evidence emerging' airborne COVID-19 spread may be a threat indoors

“We appeal to the medical community and to the relevant national and international bodies to recognize the potential for airborne spread of COVID-19,” 239 researchers in 32 countries wrote to WHO.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged 'evidence emerging' of airborne transmission of COVID-19 in indoor spaces.



In a briefing today, the WHO revealed plans to release updated recommendations for avoiding the coronavirus this week.

Excerpt from Reuters:

“We have been talking about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19,” Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO, told a news briefing. The WHO has previously said the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease spreads primarily through small droplets expelled from the nose and mouth of an infected person that quickly sink to the ground.

