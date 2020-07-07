/ Xeni Jardin / 4:50 pm Tue Jul 7, 2020

WHO says 'evidence emerging' airborne COVID-19 spread may be a threat indoors

Video still: CBS News

“We appeal to the medical community and to the relevant national and international bodies to recognize the potential for airborne spread of COVID-19,” 239 researchers in 32 countries wrote to WHO.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged 'evidence emerging' of airborne transmission of COVID-19 in indoor spaces.


In a briefing today, the WHO revealed plans to release updated recommendations for avoiding the coronavirus this week.

It's like they missed the memo from way back in... April. The NIH article titled, ‘Airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2: The world should face the reality.’

Excerpt from Reuters:

“We have been talking about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19,” Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO, told a news briefing.

The WHO has previously said the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease spreads primarily through small droplets expelled from the nose and mouth of an infected person that quickly sink to the ground.

