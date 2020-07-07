Zabrecky and Mike O'Brien try to summon the spirit of Andy Rooney

Other Side with Zabrecky is my favorite web series. I do not think Andy Rooney appreciates it much.
Other Side with Zabrecky is my favorite web series. I do not think Andy Rooney appreciates it much.
Disney has just released a first look trailer for the new ‘Hamilton’ film.
In this amazing music video, 40 women musical artists from Ireland perform ‘Dreams’ by The Cranberries to raise funds for SAFE IRELAND, which supports women and children affected by domestic abuse.
Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is an amazing tribute to Kevin Costner’s epic Waterworld.
You could actually watch a Tyrannosaurus Rex walk down your street right now. And no, this isn’t the latest Jurassic Park sequel. Of course, it isn’t real either, just a Google recreation of some pretty realistic looking dinosaurs transplanted right into any environment around you courtesy of augmented reality. Yet it’s just another example of […]
A guy on the Apple discussion forum started a thread titled, “Why do your Charger Cables have the lifespan of a housefly?” That question is probably enough to elicit a whole bunch of head nods from virtually everyone reading this, whether you’re an iPhone user, an Android owner or have virtually any device that needs […]
For all their power and capabilities, image editing software isn’t like sitting down to play a video game. You aren’t there to have fun. You’re likely looking to make a few minor tweaks to an image to make it ready to be shared, then you move on with satisfaction in a job well done. If […]