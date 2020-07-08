Even mild coronavirus cases can lead to brain damage, say doctors

Yahoo News reports that a team of doctors in Britain is warning that people with mild cases of COVID-19 could suffer from "potentially fatal complications in the brain including delirium, nerve damage, and stroke." The doctors examined 43 hospitalized patients and found that 10 suffered from temporary brain dysfunction, 12 had brain inflammation, 8 experienced strokes, and 8 had nerve damage.
"Given that the disease has only been around for a matter of months, we might not yet know what long-term damage COVID-19 can cause," said Ross Paterson from UCL's Queen Square Institute of Neurology.
"Doctors need to be aware of possible neurological effects, as early diagnosis can improve patient outcomes."
With more than 11 million confirmed infections worldwide, COVID-19 is known to cause a variety of health complications in addition to lung infection.
