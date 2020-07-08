Feminist father: "If you ever hurt my daughter, I swear to God I'll let her navigate her own emotional growth" (video)

This humorous New Yorker video, "A Father's Newfound Feminism," turns stereotypes about a dad meeting his teen daughter's boyfriend upside down. (The "Sorry, I've Benedict Lately" greeting card is a nice touch at the 1:40 mark.)

The dialogue, voiced by John Hamm, is an adaptation from a 2018 New Yorker piece by Sophie Kohn, "If You Ever Hurt My Daughter, I Swear To God I'll Let Her Navigate Her Own Emotional Growth":

Jaxsen, is it? Fine. Whatever. Look here, PAL, I’ve got something to say. I, TOO, was a sixteen-year-old boy once. I’m not an idiot. I know how this works. I’m glad that you and Raina are having fun together. But listen up, buddy, and LISTEN GOOD—it’s 2018, and if you do ANYTHING to hurt my daughter, I swear to GOD, I will be concerned and disappointed but ultimately step back and let her navigate her own emotional GROWTH.

screengrab via The New Yorker

