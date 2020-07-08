Feminist father: "If you ever hurt my daughter, I swear to God I'll let her navigate her own emotional growth" (video)

This humorous New Yorker video, "A Father's Newfound Feminism," turns stereotypes about a dad meeting his teen daughter's boyfriend upside down. (The "Sorry, I've Benedict Lately" greeting card is a nice touch at the 1:40 mark.)
The dialogue, voiced by John Hamm, is an adaptation from a 2018 New Yorker piece by Sophie Kohn, "If You Ever Hurt My Daughter, I Swear To God I'll Let Her Navigate Her Own Emotional Growth":
Jaxsen, is it? Fine. Whatever. Look here, PAL, I’ve got something to say. I, TOO, was a sixteen-year-old boy once. I’m not an idiot. I know how this works. I’m glad that you and Raina are having fun together. But listen up, buddy, and LISTEN GOOD—it’s 2018, and if you do ANYTHING to hurt my daughter, I swear to GOD, I will be concerned and disappointed but ultimately step back and let her navigate her own emotional GROWTH.
Thanks, Andie!
screengrab via The New Yorker
(And sorry for the autoplay video, it's the only way The New Yorker offered it to included in a post!)
In this absolutely fascinating segment on a 1970 episode of The Dick Cavett Show, two members of the Women’s Liberation Movement, Susan Brownmiller and Sally Kempton, argue with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner about the depiction of women in his magazine. After Brownmiller and Kempton present their argument, Hef says, “I’m more in sympathy then perhaps […]
My friend Emily Edwards has a delightful podcast called Fuckbois of Literature, that, well, pretty much explores exactly what it promises: fuckbois, in literature. The characters of literature other readers exalt, but you hope never to meet. Maybe they screw everything that moves (and moos). Maybe they’ve locked their first wife in the attic. Maybe […]
Infuriate your racist Facebook uncle this Thanksgiving with a Leopard RBG shirt.
For all their amazing growth over the past 25 years, the most impressive thing about the monumental rise of Amazon might be the speed and sophistication of their lightning-fast delivery network. Sometimes it doesn’t even take 24 hours for the idea you ordered to be perched right on your front porch, ready for use. The […]
You could actually watch a Tyrannosaurus Rex walk down your street right now. And no, this isn’t the latest Jurassic Park sequel. Of course, it isn’t real either, just a Google recreation of some pretty realistic looking dinosaurs transplanted right into any environment around you courtesy of augmented reality. Yet it’s just another example of […]
A guy on the Apple discussion forum started a thread titled, “Why do your Charger Cables have the lifespan of a housefly?” That question is probably enough to elicit a whole bunch of head nods from virtually everyone reading this, whether you’re an iPhone user, an Android owner or have virtually any device that needs […]