/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:17 am Wed Jul 8, 2020

Good deal on Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device

Try this code: 4KFIRETV to see if you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K for a large discount. It worked for me, so I bought it to replace my four- or five-year-old Fire TV stick, which does not have voice remote and was slower because it has less storage.