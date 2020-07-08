Japan parks ban screaming on rollercoasters

A video showed the two executives, both clad in masks, sternly riding the coaster in complete silence. It ended with a message: “Please scream inside your heart.”

Japan has reopened its theme parks, but thrillseekers are being asked not to scream on the rides , as screaming spreads coronavirus.

