Japan parks ban screaming on rollercoasters

Ice Cream Man is one of the comic books I most look forward to every month. Written by W. Maxwell Prince with art by Martín Morazzo and Chris O’Halloran, it’s basically a horror anthology that mines the existential depths of suburban ennui. And all of it, or some of it, may tie back to the […]
Things are getting weird in the world of ice cream. First, French’s created mustard-flavored ice cream for National Mustard Day. Then, in response to that, Oscar Mayer created the “Ice Dog Sandwich”. Fast Company: Oscar Mayer, which is waging a Twitter war with French’s as we speak, teamed up with New York City-based Il Laboratorio […]
So, for National Mustard Day (August 3), French’s thought to make mustard-flavored ice cream. They’re selling their horrible concoction for a limited time on both coasts: To celebrate National Mustard Day on the West Coast, Coolhaus’s location in Culver City, CA will have the ice cream available on August 2-4 and August 9-11. On the […]
For all their amazing growth over the past 25 years, the most impressive thing about the monumental rise of Amazon might be the speed and sophistication of their lightning-fast delivery network. Sometimes it doesn’t even take 24 hours for the idea you ordered to be perched right on your front porch, ready for use. The […]
You could actually watch a Tyrannosaurus Rex walk down your street right now. And no, this isn’t the latest Jurassic Park sequel. Of course, it isn’t real either, just a Google recreation of some pretty realistic looking dinosaurs transplanted right into any environment around you courtesy of augmented reality. Yet it’s just another example of […]
A guy on the Apple discussion forum started a thread titled, “Why do your Charger Cables have the lifespan of a housefly?” That question is probably enough to elicit a whole bunch of head nods from virtually everyone reading this, whether you’re an iPhone user, an Android owner or have virtually any device that needs […]