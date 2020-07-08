/ Rob Beschizza / 10:53 am Wed Jul 8, 2020

Japan parks ban screaming on rollercoasters

Japan has reopened its theme parks, but thrillseekers are being asked not to scream on the rides, as screaming spreads coronavirus.

A video showed the two executives, both clad in masks, sternly riding the coaster in complete silence. It ended with a message: “Please scream inside your heart.”