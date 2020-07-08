/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:56 am Wed Jul 8, 2020

mmhmm turns Zoom chats into SNL's weekend update

As someone who spends a few hours today in Zoom meetings, this new "virtual camera" looks interesting. It's called mmhmm and it gives you a bunch of presentation capabilities that you can use in Zoom and Google Meet. It's in private beta right now, so I haven't had a chance to use it, but this video demonstration by Phil Libin (former CEO of Evernote) shows some of its interesting features, like being able to show slides as a picture-in-picture atop a real or virtual background.