New edition of Cory's Doctorow's Little Brother/Homeland with intro by Edward Snowden

I loved Cory Doctorow's 2008 novel, Little Brother, and its 2013, sequel Homeland. Today, McMillan released both novels in one book, with a new introduction by Edward Snowden. Here's what Cory had to say about it on his blog Pluralistic:

I wrote Little Brother after the AT&T; whistleblower Mark Klein walked into EFF's Shotwell St offices and revealed that his employer had built a secret NSA listening post inside its Folsom St switching enter.

This sparked lawsuits and hearings, including the notorious Senate hearing in which Ron Wyden asked James Clapper, "Does the NSA collect any type of data at all on millions, or hundreds of millions of Americans?"

And in which Clapper perjured himself, answering, "No, sir. … Not wittingly."

We knew he was lying. So did a young, idealistic technologist who had washed out of Special Forces training after a severe injury and ended up working for the CIA and NSA.

That technologist was Edward Snowden, and the spectacle of Clapper's lies to Congress and the American people prompted him to do something that would alter the course of our history. It also sent him into exile.