/ Xeni Jardin / 5:34 pm Wed Jul 8, 2020

'Origami LED Wall Art,' DIY electronics project that cost only $15

This looks like a fantastic way to have some fun with electronics while safely staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Says IMGURian @swachspress,

Finished project: here is a simple animation that has a moving block of green lights that leave a trail of random color behind them. Each RGB LED is individually addressable, so the possibilities for different light animations are endless. This ended up not looking at all like what I had intended to make when I began but I think it turned out pretty well and the total cost for materials was less than $15!

