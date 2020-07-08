You can still enjoy your favorite drinks while wearing your mask with this innovative option

Despite all of our most fervent hopes, it doesn’t appear the specter of COVID-19 will be leaving us anytime soon. If anything, the past few weeks seems to indicate the need for social distancing and other preventative measures will likely continue indefinitely from coast to coast for a very, very, very long time.

Of course, now that masks and facial coverings are becoming a more ingrained facet of our day-to-day lives, we’re also finding out some of the less-considered logistics issues surrounding covering your face at all times. Such as...do you take the whole thing off when you eat or drink? Do you slip it down? Or maybe you just wait until you’re back home to indulge.

Thankfully, some enterprising entrepreneurs like the folks at Shut Your Mouth are confronting those problems head-on. Their solution is a simple one: a zippered face cover that serves to handle anyone’s protection and refreshment needs, all at once.

Just like any mask worth its construction, this cotton fabric mask takes care of covering your nose and mouth to protect you and the world around you from the spread of infectious disease or other airborne pathogens.

But the true calling card of this mask is that small zippered opening right across the front. Just unzip and you’re immediately ready to enjoy a snack or a tasty beverage, all without actually removing the mask. Assuming you’re only unzipping to take in your food or drink, you’ll continue blocking harmful viruses and more from ever reaching you.

And if an errant spoonful of chili or a drinking malfunction should happen, the mask is fully washable, so it’ll always stay fresh and clean...hopefully, much like yourself.

It even comes with a food-grade silicone, BPA-free reusable straw. So in case you’re unsure about the janky straw the Starbucks barista jammed in your mocha frappuccino, you can sub in your own and stay protected.

This zippered face mask usually sells for $34.99, but right now, you can save $8 with this offer, cutting your price down to only $26.99.

Prices are subject to change.

