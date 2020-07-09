/ Rob Beschizza / 1:58 pm Thu Jul 9, 2020

Apollo 16 footage interpolated from 12 to 60 frames per second

DAIN is an AI-powered method for adding "missing" frames of footage. Standard interpolation treats the existing frames as flat fields of color and contrast, but the AI models the depth of regions in the scene, resulting in a more convincing and less "smeary" results. Let's go for a ride on the moon!

Apollo 16 Rover Traverse to Station 4 16mm footage interpolated from 12fps to 60fps with DAIN-AI. Colour corrected and synchronized with audio.

Raw 16mm film & Audio: NASA
Video & Audio Processing: Dutchsteammachine

Here's Apollo 14: