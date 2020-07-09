In an ominous sign for economy, 32% of US fell short on July housing payments

One third of US households failed to make a housing payment in the month of July, according to a survey by online rental platform Apartment List.

From CNBC:

About 19% of Americans made no housing payment at all during the first week of the month, and 13% paid only a portion of their rent or mortgage.

That’s the fourth month in a row that a “historically high” number of households were unable to pay their housing bill on time and in full, up from 30% in June and 31% in May. Renters, low-income and younger households were most likely to miss their payments, Apartment List found.