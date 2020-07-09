SCOTUS rules Donald Trump financial records must be released to NY DA, but House won't get tax returns before election

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled Thursday in the Trump financial documents case, and upholds the Manhattan DA's subpoena.

In a 7-2 decision, SCOTUS ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is entitled to see President Trump’s taxes.

Justice Roberts: "In our judicial system, 'the public has a right to 'everyman’s evidence.' Since the earliest days of the Republic, 'every man' has included the President of the United States."

House Subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial documents will remain blocked for now, the Supreme Court said, sending a the Trump tax returns case back down to the lower court for further review.

Here is a PDF document with the 7-2 opinion from Chief Justice Roberts in Trump v. Vance. Dissents from Thomas and Alito.

OPINION: Trump v. Vance (19-635) https://t.co/6CzTEnZI5a ROBERTS, C. J., delivered the opinion of the Court, in which GINSBURG, BREYER, SOTOMAYOR, and KAGAN, JJ., joined. KAVANAUGH, J., filed an opinion concurring in the judgment, in which GORSUCH, J., joined. — U.S. Supreme Court (@USSupremeCourt) July 9, 2020

Article II and the Supremacy Clause do not categorically preclude, or require a heightened standard for, the issuance of a state criminal subpoena to a sitting President. — U.S. Supreme Court (@USSupremeCourt) July 9, 2020

OPINION: Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP (19-715) https://t.co/Ig5BaVKVKP The courts below did not take adequate account of the significant separation of powers concerns implicated by congressional subpoenas for the President’s information. — U.S. Supreme Court (@USSupremeCourt) July 9, 2020

ROBERTS, C. J., delivered the opinion of the Court, in which GINSBURG, BREYER, SOTOMAYOR, KAGAN, GORSUCH, and KAVANAUGH, JJ., joined. THOMAS, J., and ALITO, J., filed dissenting opinions. — U.S. Supreme Court (@USSupremeCourt) July 9, 2020

Background and analysis below from reporters and others on Twitter.

Both Trump appointees, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, voted to release Trump's financial records to the Manhattan district attorney. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 9, 2020

"Nothing is going to get resolved in these cases until after the election ... It's a mixed day for the president,” says @PeteWilliamsNBC on US Supreme Court rulings regarding Trump financial records. pic.twitter.com/eRksEKCovp — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 9, 2020

#Breaking: 7-2, the Supreme Court sends House Dems’ case back to lower court to more clearly consider separation of powers issues. As a result, House Dems won’t get the records now and they’re unlikely to be released before the elections. https://t.co/AXedaptOeE — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 9, 2020

CNN's @SchneiderCNN "For now, these financial records will also remain blocked." on Mazars and Deutsche Bank subpoenas. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) July 9, 2020

House Subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial documents will remain blocked for now, the Supreme Court said, sending a controversial case back down to the lower court for further review. The vote count was 7-2. — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) July 9, 2020

The Supreme Court decision on the House Democrats' subpoena likely means that Congress won't get its hands on the president's tax returns before the election — which means it's unlikely that voters will see them either. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) July 9, 2020

Deutsche Bank weighs in on the SCOTUS ruling. pic.twitter.com/4QkpLeZcUv — David Enrich (@davidenrich) July 9, 2020

The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s bid to block a New York prosecutor from enforcing a subpoena seeking years of his financial and tax records, sending the case back to lower courts for further proceedings.https://t.co/Ydzg8u1dVp — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) July 9, 2020

BREAKING Supreme Court sends congressional cases back to lower courts for more consideration of "significant separation of powers concerns implicated by congressional subpoenas for the President’s information." again, 7-2 — Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) July 9, 2020

#SCOTUS decision in Trump v. Vance is a win for the rule of law. But the fight over Trump's tax returns will stay tied up in litigation. Never skip the footnotes: pic.twitter.com/4GvuOGkofS — Chiraag Bains (@chiraagbains) July 9, 2020

SCOTUS rules that a subpoena to a sitting president does not have to meet a heightened standard, in effect ruling against his effort to block access to his tax records by @ManhattanDA https://t.co/R9ETEmChwT — Anthony DeRosa 🗽 (@Anthony) July 9, 2020

Trump kinda loses the 1st case over access his $$ records: Supreme Court 7-2 rejects claim that he's absolutely immune from subpoena from district attorney.

But returns to district court where Trump can raise other claims, so he still can run out the clock before November. pic.twitter.com/uL1f0TPgPl — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) July 9, 2020

Supreme Court says Manhattan DA can get Trump’s tax records, but rejects bid by House Democrats https://t.co/afxQTXcKYY — Jeffrey C. McCracken (@JCMcCracken) July 9, 2020

In Trump v. Vance, #SCOTUS hands President Trump a defeat in battle with NY district attorney, holding that a subpoena to a sitting president does not have to meet a heightened standard — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 9, 2020

The stakes are much higher than Trump’s tax returns. Congress has subpoenaed a wide range of records from Deutsche Bank, which could answer many of the questions about Trump’s business partners, sources of cash, potential money laundering, etc. Take a look at the subpoena ⤵️⤵️ https://t.co/41SJ8rRhVL — David Enrich (@davidenrich) July 9, 2020

If you plan to pay attention to Tuesday's Supreme Court hearing in Trump v. Deutsche Bank, there's one document in particular you should familiarize yourself with: the 2019 subpoena that Congress sent to DB for Trump's records – and that Trump sued to quash. Here it is. pic.twitter.com/SrG0IdfTC7 — David Enrich (@davidenrich) May 9, 2020

As we await the ruling on Trump financial records, one of the reasons why House Oversight pursued Trump records from the firm Mazars was because of last year’s testimony of his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who alleged that Trump committed fraud by inflating his assets — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 9, 2020

It's crucial to remember that the only reason that the Supreme Court had to even hear a case regarding President Trump's tax returns is that he's the first president or major party candidate in more than 40 years not to voluntarily release his tax returns. — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) July 9, 2020