SCOTUS rules Donald Trump financial records must be released to NY DA, but House won't get tax returns before election

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled Thursday in the Trump financial documents case, and upholds the Manhattan DA's subpoena.
In a 7-2 decision, SCOTUS ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is entitled to see President Trump’s taxes.

Justice Roberts: "In our judicial system, 'the public has a right to 'everyman’s evidence.' Since the earliest days of the Republic, 'every man' has included the President of the United States."

House Subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial documents will remain blocked for now, the Supreme Court said, sending a the Trump tax returns case back down to the lower court for further review.

Here is a PDF document with the 7-2 opinion from Chief Justice Roberts in Trump v. Vance. Dissents from Thomas and Alito.

