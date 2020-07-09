'The Wonder Years' but with a Black family

"Reboot with a twist" alert.

ABC has handed a pilot production commitment to The Wonder Years, a new iteration of the network’s 1980s family comedy-drama. It comes from Dave executive producer Saladin K. Patterson, Empire co-creator Lee Daniels, the original series’ breakout star Fred Savage and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Patterson inspired by his experiences growing up in Montgomery, Alabama, the new incarnation of The Wonder Years chronicles how a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the turbulent late 1960’s — the same era as the original series — made sure it was The Wonder Years for them too.