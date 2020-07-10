/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 5:55 am Fri Jul 10, 2020

Disney's phased reopening video made to sound dystopian

Reopening the Walt Disney World theme parks during a global pandemic is scary, which is why this gloomier sounding version of Disney's announcement video by Twitter user @pobrecito just makes a lot of sense.

Here's the same video with its original sound:

screengrab via Disney/YouTube