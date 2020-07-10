Here's where Donald Trump is dining with rich donors tonight, raising $10 million with tickets at $580,600 per couple

Donald Trump once boasted of being so rich he did not want campaign contributions from wealthy donors. Like everything he says, that was a lie. Here is where Donald Trump is on Friday night, July 10, as COVID-19 ravages America.

Trump's fundraiser tonight at an ocean-side mansion in Florida is expected to raise $10 million for his 2020 campaign. Tickets cost $580,600 per couple.

S.V. Date at Huffington Post writes,

This particular rich donor, beef jerky magnate Troy Link, lives in a $9 million, 9,000-square-foot home in Hillsboro Beach, a wealthy suburb of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Trump arrived there late Friday afternoon following an official visit earlier at U.S. Southern Command in nearby Doral. Taking six-figure donations is no longer at all unusual for Trump. A HuffPost analysis of Federal Election Commission data from Jan. 20, 2017, through May 30, 2020, shows that during Trump’s presidency, the Republican National Committee has collected a total of $130.4 million from the 555 donors who have given the party at least $100,000 each. Among them: Elizabeth Uihlein, the president of Wisconsin’s Uline Inc., who has given $1,382,600; longtime Washington, D.C., lobbyist C. Boyden Gray, who has given $1,033,000; and Charles Schwab of the Charles Schwab Corp., who has given $576,300. Trump’s official super PAC, America First Action, has collected $75.3 million from 90 such six-figure donors, including $10 million from Tim Mellon of Saratoga, Wyoming; $8 million from Geoffrey Palmer of Beverly Hills, California; and $5 million each from longtime Republican donors Sheldon and Miriam Adelson of Las Vegas.

