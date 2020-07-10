/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:42 am Fri Jul 10, 2020

How to coil your cables

At the 23:15 mark, John Edgar Park shows you how to add a coil to USB cables so they look like the cables between the handset and base station of old-fashioned landline phones.The process involves winding the cable around dowel and then heating it with a heat gun. The end result looks terrific.