Iggy Pop's "The Passenger" gets a video after 43 years

On Thursday, on his Instagram account, Iggy Pop announced that, after a 43 year wait, his classic track, "The Passenger," has a video.

“So ‘The Passenger’ finally has an official video. Thank you @simontayl0r for your talent and thank you #EstherFriedman and @paulmcalpinerr for sharing images from the times of The Passenger.”

Bonus track:

Siouxsie And The Banshees's cover which, in my book, gives the original a run for its money.