In-depth look at a $200,000 wristwatch

The folks at Watchfinder had the opportunity to take a close look at the Patek Philippe Grand Complications 5270/1R, a wristwatch costing $200,000. The way it handles days of the months and leap years is impressive.
I don't own an expensive collectors watch (unless the Apple Watch counts as one), but if I had to choose one I'd go with an Accutron Spaceview. At 1/100 the price of this Patek Philippe, it's still pretty expensive!
Sales of Swiss watches are declining, and sales of Apple watches are rising steeply. This must be a surprise to the makers of Swiss luxury watches, who lifted their imperious snouts in disdain at the cough-drop shaped Apple Watch when it first came out. From Enrique Dans’s piece in Forbes, titled, How Apple Killed The […]
Someone I know buys fake Rolex watches from a maker who shoots detailed videos of the fake watches and emails them to potential customers. The phonies sell for about $450. I’m not a watch expert nor a watch collector, so I can’t vouch for the quality of the knock-offs, but the care that goes into […]
