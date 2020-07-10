Japanese sword master reviews the movies, shows how it's done

Kaito Suiju, a master swordsman and descendant of Samurai, here reviews and rates movie scenes depicting the usage of Japanese swords and techniques.
He also debunks some of the commonly-accepted myths and legends around samurai history and culture, and points out where Hollywood gets it wrong. During the video Master Suiju demonstrates the correct method of how to grip and move with a katana sword, as well as talking us through the different parts of the sword.
1968's Harakiri wins top marks, of course, and turns out to be the master's own inspiration. Tom Cruise is a perhaps-predictable "surprise", showing evidence of meticulous training and preparation for an otherwise Cruise-tastic role and scoring a solid 8/10. Some anime, however, earns only impassive praise of its depiction of fabric and comes in last at 5/10.
This rare color test footage of Boris Karloff goofing around during the 1939 filming of Son of Frankenstein is even more fun than the classic creature feature! (via r/ObscureMedia)
Wow. So inspiring. Now make it real. From the official video description Vimeo: defund12.org | Black Lives Matter FIND WAYS TO DONATE DIRECTLY TO BLACK FOLX: nymag.com/strategist/article/where-to-donate-for-black-lives-matter.html An Ex-Cop Speaks Out: medium.com/@OfcrACab/confessions-of-a-former-bastard-cop-bb14d17bc759
Enjoy this blooper reel of some real “oopsy daisies” from early Hollywood productions, I sure did! And, if you liked that, here are a couple more similar compilations: via @hollywoodgoldenage
