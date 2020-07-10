U.S. files superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell

Image: Shutterstock
U.S. prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend, longtime business associate, and alleged co-perpetrator of crimes with the late serial rapist Jeffrey Epstein.
The indictment against Maxwell was made public on Friday in Manhattan federal court, and like the original indictment accused Maxwell of six criminal counts.
Maxwell has been charged with grooming and luring girls so Epstein could violently sexually abuse and rape them, which he is said to have sometimes done with Ghislaine's participation.
More at Reuters.
Late Friday evening, President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of his longtime political operative Roger Stone.
Donald Trump once boasted of being so rich he did not want campaign contributions from wealthy donors. Like everything he says, that was a lie. Here is where Donald Trump is on Friday night, July 10, as COVID-19 ravages America.
The Supreme Court of the United States ruled Thursday in the Trump financial documents case, and upholds the Manhattan DA’s subpoena. In a 7-2 decision, SCOTUS ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is entitled to see President Trump’s taxes. Justice Roberts: “In our judicial system, ‘the public has a right to ‘everyman’s evidence.’ Since […]
