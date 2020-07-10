U.S. files superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell

U.S. prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend, longtime business associate, and alleged co-perpetrator of crimes with the late serial rapist Jeffrey Epstein.

The indictment against Maxwell was made public on Friday in Manhattan federal court, and like the original indictment accused Maxwell of six criminal counts.

Maxwell has been charged with grooming and luring girls so Epstein could violently sexually abuse and rape them, which he is said to have sometimes done with Ghislaine's participation.

More at Reuters.

An attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell has issued the first on-the-record response to the criminal indictment against Maxwell for perjury and sex crimes against minors, calling the federal charges “meritless.” https://t.co/GQC6UNXpmf — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2020

"Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein," her attorneys said in arguing for her release on bail. They proposed a $5M bond, home confinement, limited visitors and questioned the strength of the government's six-count indictment. — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) July 10, 2020