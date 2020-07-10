/ Xeni Jardin / 7:00 pm Fri Jul 10, 2020

U.S. files superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell

Image: Shutterstock

U.S. prosecutors have filed a superseding indictment against Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend, longtime business associate, and alleged co-perpetrator of crimes with the late serial rapist Jeffrey Epstein.

The indictment against Maxwell was made public on Friday in Manhattan federal court, and like the original indictment accused Maxwell of six criminal counts.

Maxwell has been charged with grooming and luring girls so Epstein could violently sexually abuse and rape them, which he is said to have sometimes done with Ghislaine's participation.

More at Reuters.