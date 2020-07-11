Iridescent MS Paint stickers

since these sold out so fast i’m offering preorders! if you’d like one and you missed your chance, here you go!

Apply the aesthetic to anything in your possession with these wonderful iridescent MS Paint stickers , available in several sizes along with various other pixelated delights at 8pxl's website .

