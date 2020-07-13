Alarming chart shows 140 years of country-level temperature anomalies

Antti Lipponen of the Finnish Meteorological Institute created this troubling but unsurprising chart of almost 140 years of temperature anomalies by country. The data used was from the NASA GISS, Land Ocean Temperature Index. You can probably guess what will happen.
As Antti says, "No matter how you visualize it, it looks scary!"
Here is a hi-res download via Flickr:
Image: Twitter / anttilip (CC-BY-4.0)
