Ghislaine Maxwell moved to "avoid assassins", claims UK tabloid

Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged pimp and procurer for pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, is being regularly moved to keep her alive, according to The Daily Mail, which also wants you to know she isn't "Cruella De Vil."
Maxwell’s allies have told The Mail on Sunday that she:
Is not the person who introduced billionaire Epstein to Prince Andrew;
Fears dying of Covid-19 while in prison;
Insists she and Epstein had not met in person for 15 years;
Weeps over friends who have lost jobs because of their association with her;
Has not had a haircut in a year and is being moved ‘from cell-to-cell’ for her own safety.
The Mail is a notorious fabricator even by the dismal standards of U.K. tabloids, with recent form for misleadingly edited photographs, outright fake news and even falsifying its own historical stories. The point is that it is about the last outlet you'd expect an anonymously-sourced woe-is-her sympathy piece about Ghislaine Maxwell to appear right now. To paraphrase the Bolsheviks, who fucks whom?
A string of articles posted at conservative media outlets were exposed last night as the work of an influence network of fake personas, reports Adam Rawnsley at The Daily Beast. Some 90 items under 17 fictional bylines, some using photos of real peoples, were placed at sites including the Washington Examiner, Newsmax, RealClearPolitics and elsewhere. […]
What a surprise, top talent at Fox News fired for sexual misconduct. Again.
• Voice of America’s director and assistant director resign • White House April 10 newsletter falsely accused VOA of using taxpayer dollars to “promote foreign propaganda” • Two miserably failed right-wing filmmakers are taking control of VOA, four months before the 2020 election, and they’re bringing Sebastian Gorka in. What could possibly go wrong?
Even among the many global varieties of alcoholic beverages, tequila comes with an exceedingly complicated history. I mean, it’s not like bourbon spawn articles like 19 People Share The Reason They’ll Never Drink Tequila Again or 11 Reasons Why We Have A Love / Hate Relationship With Tequila. Look, we get it. Tequila and its […]
Meditation seems simple. Just sit on the floor, clear your mind, and zen out. But have you tried sitting cross-legged on the floor without moving for even 10 minutes? It starts getting mighty uncomfortable after a while. And if you’ve got a few years on you, the knees and thighs are going to be barking […]
Unless you’re doing a lot better than most of us these days, having a personal masseuse on call isn’t really financially doable. And of course, how many masseurs are still doing house calls or accepting visitors during all this time of medical uncertainty? With skilled human hands mostly out of play right now, it falls […]