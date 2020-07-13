/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:42 am Mon Jul 13, 2020

Good price on Calvin Klein T-Shirt 5-pack

I used to buy Gildan T-shirts, but after Carla bought me Calvin Klein t-shirts, I noticed a big difference in the quality of the fabric. The Calvin Klein cotton feels a lot better! And occasionally Amazon has the shirts on sale. Right now you can get a 5-pack for a really good price. I just bought a combo pack that includes three white shirts and two gray ones.