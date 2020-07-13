How can a disease with 1% mortality shut down the United States?

His conclusion: "The choice is not 'ruin the economy to save 1%.' If we reopen the economy, it will be destroyed anyway. The US economy cannot survive everyone getting COVID-19."

So now all of a sudden, that “but it’s only 1% fatal!” becomes:

A 1% mortality rate might not seem like much, but the death rate for COVID-19 is just the tip of a massive iceberg that the US economy is heading towards full-steam ahead.

KFC closes dining rooms in Florida over coronavirus spike The fried chicken chain KFC is closing dining rooms at the restaurants it owns in Florida because of the state’s accelerating outbreak of COVID-19. Today, Florida is reporting 12,600 new coronavirus cases. READ THE REST

The GhostBed is the world’s coolest mattress and it's on sale for over 25% off The average US household replaces their mattress about every seven years. So if it’s been more than that, or even a lot more than that, it might be time to invest in a new slumber HQ. And most sleep experts will tell you the right mattress really should be looked at as an investment. Because […] READ THE REST

This leather and stainless steel Active Strap is the band your Apple Watch never knew it needed If there’s any knock on most smartwatches, up to and including the industry-leading Apple Watch, it’s probably that the bands aren’t…well, they aren’t usually the greatest. While Apple is certainly making strides in the watchband game, most models are just as black, boring and nondescript as you’d expect from a tech company. And where many […] READ THE REST