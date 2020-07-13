ICE is creating a new citizens' academy to train civilians to arrest immigrants

According to Newsweek, NBC Chicago, Daily Mail, and others, ICE Chicago Field Office Director Robert Guadian sent a letter to various community leaders and members in the Greater Chicago area, inviting them to participate in a six week "Citizens Academy" program that will teach them how to operate as an armed agent of ICE, with the ability to arrest other civilians whom they suspect might be undocumented immigrants. From the letter:
The ERO [Enforcement and Removal Operations] Citizens Academy (ECA) is an interactive 6-day program, occurring one day a week over 6 weeks. The first of its kind, the Chicago ECA will serve as a pilot for nationwide implementation. During the ECA, participants will gain insight into the many facets and responsibilities of ICE/ERO operations […] including, but not limited to defensive tactics, firearms familiarization, and targeted arrests.
In other words, it's the fucking Brownshirts, which later became the SS under Nazi rule. Even worse is that these kinds of unofficial uniformed racist paramilitary units already exist.
ICE Offering 'Citizens Academy' Course with Training on Arresting Immigrants [Chantal Da Silva / Newsweek]
Plan for Chicago ICE Citizens Academy Causes Uproar [Chris Hush / NBC Chicago]
ICE is offering a six-week course on how to arrest immigrants - including 'firearms and defensive training' - as critics warns they are using private citizens as their eyes and ears [Ady Torres / The Daily Mail]
Image: Carwil Bjork-James / Wikimedia Commons (CC 4.0)
