Lincoln Project: "law and order" president is the "most corrupt president in US history"

The Lincoln project, a political group founded by Republican nevertrumpers, released an ad this weekend that takes a look at Trump's claim that he's a law and order president.
Trump’s campaign manager is a felon.
His deputy campaign manager is a felon.
His national security advisor is a felon.
His foreign policy advisor is a felon. His personal lawyer is a felon.
His long time advisor is a felon.
It’s not a campaign, it’s a criminal enterprise.
Image: YouTube
Powerful stuff. Wait for it at the end. https://t.co/nDnhTFxDIN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 21, 2020
The Lincoln Project has dedicated a video to Kentucky’s US Senator Mitch McConnell. They highlight his history of self-enrichment and failure to help Kentucky out much.
