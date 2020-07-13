/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:43 am Mon Jul 13, 2020

Lincoln Project: "law and order" president is the "most corrupt president in US history"

The Lincoln project, a political group founded by Republican nevertrumpers, released an ad this weekend that takes a look at Trump's claim that he's a law and order president.

Trump’s campaign manager is a felon.

His deputy campaign manager is a felon.

His national security advisor is a felon.

His foreign policy advisor is a felon. His personal lawyer is a felon.

His long time advisor is a felon.

It’s not a campaign, it’s a criminal enterprise.

Image: YouTube