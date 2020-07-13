Listen to this beatboxing Buddhist monk

The 37-year-old went viral in May, after posting his “Heart Sutra Live Looping Remix,” a video that’s relaxing like ASMR, and engrossing like a DJ set. With the loop machine, he layers sounds and chants all coming from one instrument — his voice.
Even among the many global varieties of alcoholic beverages, tequila comes with an exceedingly complicated history. I mean, it’s not like bourbon spawn articles like 19 People Share The Reason They’ll Never Drink Tequila Again or 11 Reasons Why We Have A Love / Hate Relationship With Tequila. Look, we get it. Tequila and its […]
Meditation seems simple. Just sit on the floor, clear your mind, and zen out. But have you tried sitting cross-legged on the floor without moving for even 10 minutes? It starts getting mighty uncomfortable after a while. And if you’ve got a few years on you, the knees and thighs are going to be barking […]
Unless you’re doing a lot better than most of us these days, having a personal masseuse on call isn’t really financially doable. And of course, how many masseurs are still doing house calls or accepting visitors during all this time of medical uncertainty? With skilled human hands mostly out of play right now, it falls […]