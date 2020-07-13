/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 5:25 am Mon Jul 13, 2020

Listen to this beatboxing Buddhist monk

Now for something completely different. Listen to Japanese Zen Buddhist monk Yogetsu Akasaka take beatboxing to a whole new place.

VICE:

The 37-year-old went viral in May, after posting his “Heart Sutra Live Looping Remix,” a video that’s relaxing like ASMR, and engrossing like a DJ set. With the loop machine, he layers sounds and chants all coming from one instrument — his voice.

screengrab via Yogetsu Akasaka