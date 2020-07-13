Man threatens to kill everyone on plane, forcing Alaska Airlines flight to return to Seattle

"I will kill everybody! Accept it! Die in the name of Jesus!" screamed a passenger Saturday night on an Alaska Airlines flight heading to Chicago from Seattle. Two passengers helped subdue him while the plane returned to Seattle's Sea-Tac airport.

From The Seattle Times:

The incident occurred shortly after Alaska Airlines Flight 422 took off at 11:10 p.m., said Peter McGraw, spokesperson for the port...

“The man became extremely belligerent and physically aggressive during the ascent,” Ray Lane, external communications manager for Alaska Airlines, said in an email.

Video from a passenger shows the man walking in the aisle and shouting that he would kill everyone on board “in the name of Jesus.”