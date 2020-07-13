The SCOTUS ruling on "faithless electors," explained

If you follow the high weirdness that is American civics, you may have heard that the Supreme Court just ruled that states can prohibit "faithless electors." This handy explainer gives a relatively simple explanation of the idiosyncratic way the USA officially votes for its president.
Basically, the ruling allows states to prohibit Electoral College appointees from changing the vote they agree to make between the federal election and the convening of the Electoral College following the election. There are 32 states that already prohibit this, and the Supreme Court agreed that those prohibitions are Constitutional.
The explainer also gives a quick overview of how the Electoral College works and why it is in place. Watch and learn!
Image: YouTube / CGP Grey
Unhinged Trump tweets in three, two, one… A judge on Monday released Mary L. Trump, PhD from a gag order.
Twitch just un-banned Donald Trump. The impeached U.S. president’s official Twitch channel [Link] had been suspended for two weeks for violating the streaming video platform’s rules against hateful conduct.
Late Friday evening, President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of his longtime political operative Roger Stone.
