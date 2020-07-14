Pizzeria owner tosses hot pizza at machete-wielding robber, pizza wasted but robbery thwarted

A Delaware pizza shop owner threw a hot pizza pie at an attempted robber, police say.
The owner of Stargate Pizza in Greenwood told troopers that on Friday, a man with a machete approached him and demanded money. The pizza shop owner said he told the man he didn’t have any, and threw a pizza at him, after which the machete-wielding man fled in a car.
Troopers say the shop owner was not injured, and they are asking anyone with information to contact state police.
The news release doesn’t say what happened to the pizza, or what kind it was.
From the Delaware State Police:
The Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a pizza store owner that occurred last evening.
The incident occurred on July 10, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., when Troopers were dispatched to the Stargate Pizza, located at 9634 Sussex Hwy, Greenwood, for a report of an attempted robbery. Upon arrival, Troopers met with the store owner who advised that while he was closing the business, he was approached outside by a subject who proceeded to display a machete and demand money. The store owner advised the suspect that he did not have any money and threw a pizza at him, causing the suspect to flee. The store owner did not sustain injury as a result of this incident.
The suspect was described as a white male who ran from the scene and got into a vehicle on northbound Sussex Highway.
The case continues to remain under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Troop 5, at 302-337-8253. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com
