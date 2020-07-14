Bardcore: Medieval-style cover of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'

Canada-based YouTuber Hildegard von Blingin' is getting medieval on your ears with this charming cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene." Welcome to "bardcore."
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I beg of thee, pray take not my lord
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I fear, from thee, ‘twould take naught but a word
