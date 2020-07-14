/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 4:42 am Tue Jul 14, 2020

Bardcore: Medieval-style cover of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene'

Canada-based YouTuber Hildegard von Blingin' is getting medieval on your ears with this charming cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene." Welcome to "bardcore."

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I beg of thee, pray take not my lord
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I fear, from thee, ‘twould take naught but a word

Wait! There's more bardcore:

-- Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know"
-- Radiohead's "Creep"
-- Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance"
-- Foster the People's "Pumped Up Kicks"

(Digg)